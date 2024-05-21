The stadium theater in Graz never ends

On Tuesday, three locations in the south of Graz for a possible new stadium were presented under the leadership of the city planning department. The site in Puntigam is still in pole position. The cost of a possible new stadium was calculated at between 4000 and 7000 euros per seat - depending on the capacity, this would result in costs of between 80 and 140 million euros including the purchase of land. "The aim is to end up with two stadiums that are financially viable," says Green Party chairman Karl Dreisiebner.