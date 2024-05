Cooperation would be the best solution for everyone!

Francis has already put up an additional 500,000 euros to finance the current season, but the next meeting of the strategic partners on May 29 is expected to result in a vote between the two investment models. Although it is still up in the air what Landthaler and Burger can put up in terms of money. The association currently seems to be at loggerheads. The best solution would be to bring both groups on board. According to the motto: cooperate instead of destroy! Schwarzl: "I'm certainly prepared to do that."