"Death list" kept
Pupil (15) threatened to go on a shooting rampage at school
"The shooting will start at eight o'clock" - these words were written on the note of a 15-year-old pupil who was planning a killing spree at his school in Eastern Styria. The police are investigating.
The 15-year-old boy with a migrant background must have felt bullied and made evil plans as a result. He threatened to go on a rampage at a secondary school in Eastern Styria at the beginning of June, as the police confirmed in response to an inquiry from the Krone newspaper.
Pupils' names on a list
He wrote a note with the date, including the names of several pupils and two teachers. "The shooting starts at eight o'clock," he wrote on it.
However, his action was discovered and attentive pupils handed the "death list" to the principal, who took further measures. Among other things, he informed the police, who began an investigation. During questioning, the pupil was contrite. He stated that he had been frustrated by the bullying. "He was not aware of the consequences, he never intended to carry out the act," says police spokesman Fritz Grundnig. No weapons were found during a voluntary police search, he emphasizes.
Not only is the pupil now being investigated by the police, he has also been suspended and is no longer allowed to take part in lessons. The pupils concerned are being looked after by the school psychologist.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
