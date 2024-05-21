Pupil (15) threatened to go on a shooting rampage at school

However, his action was discovered and attentive pupils handed the "death list" to the principal, who took further measures. Among other things, he informed the police, who began an investigation. During questioning, the pupil was contrite. He stated that he had been frustrated by the bullying. "He was not aware of the consequences, he never intended to carry out the act," says police spokesman Fritz Grundnig. No weapons were found during a voluntary police search, he emphasizes.