Luxury breakfast for gourmets

Asparagus vegetables and spinach

Ingredients: 6 white asparagus spears, 6 green asparagus spears, 1 tbsp butter, salt, pepper, lemon. 1 bag of baby spinach leaves, 1 tbsp butter

Preparation: Peelthe white asparagus and cut into equal pieces. Cut off the end of the green asparagus and also cut into pieces. Sauté in butter for 5 minutes on a low heat until soft. Season with salt and pepper. Lightly brown the butter in the pan, add the spinach and season with salt. Fill the buns as shown in the video and serve fresh.