Recipe of the week

Luxury breakfast for gourmets

Nachrichten
22.05.2024 15:19

This time, chef Peter Lehner shows us his favorite luxury breakfast. A poached egg - Egg Benedict - with homemade hollandaise sauce.

Asparagus Egg Benedict:Fry 2 brioche buns in butter over a medium heat until golden brown.
Poached eggs Preparation: Fill a small pan with water and lightly salt. Bring to the boil and remove from the heat. Carefully crack the fresh eggs into the water and poach for 4 minutes. (Only if the eggs are fresh will the egg whites not melt immediately and remain compact when poached).

Zitat Icon

"With my tips, both the poached egg and the buttery hollandaise will always turn out perfectly. Good luck and bon appétit!"

Peter Lehner

Hollandaise sauce
Ingredients: 2 egg yolks, 100 ml white wine, 1 allspice seed, pepper, 1 bay leaf, 1 shallot, 200 g melted butter, 1 tbsp freshly chopped chives1, trout caviar
Preparation: Reduce the white wine to 1 tbsp and mix with the egg yolk. Whisk over steam until frothy without the egg yolks sticking. Remove from the heat and slowly stir in the melted butter. Season to taste with salt, pepper and cayenne. Add the chives and caviar.

(Bild: Peter Max, krone kreativ)
(Bild: Peter Max, krone kreativ)

Asparagus vegetables and spinach
Ingredients: 6 white asparagus spears, 6 green asparagus spears, 1 tbsp butter, salt, pepper, lemon. 1 bag of baby spinach leaves, 1 tbsp butter
Preparation: Peelthe white asparagus and cut into equal pieces. Cut off the end of the green asparagus and also cut into pieces. Sauté in butter for 5 minutes on a low heat until soft. Season with salt and pepper. Lightly brown the butter in the pan, add the spinach and season with salt. Fill the buns as shown in the video and serve fresh.

(Bild: Peter Max)

(Bild: Peter Max)

(Bild: Peter Max)

(Bild: KMM)

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

