Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Salzburg without a title

Super-GAU is followed by a major rebuild at Red Bull

Nachrichten
21.05.2024 08:00

For the first time since the 2012/13 season, FC Red Bull Salzburg is not in first place in the table at the end of the season. That is why those responsible at the former serial champions are already working intensively on the future and are subordinating everything to one goal.

comment0 Kommentare

The term "serial champions" is history. After ten years in a row, Salzburg stumbled from the throne of the domestic Bundesliga and had to give way to Sturm. "They've earned it", the Bulls congratulated fairly. But the disappointment was definitely palpable. "It doesn't feel good," said defensive boss Strahinja Pavlovic. "It was ups and downs," summed up his fellow defender Flavius Daniliuc. This rollercoaster ride ended without a title, the sporting super-GAU has thus occurred.

True colors only shown at the end
From Salzburg's point of view, there are many factors behind this worst-case scenario. A lack of consistency and stability are just two aspects that were particularly evident in the last part of the season. It was only towards the end - with two goal festivals against Hartberg (5:1) and LASK (7:1) - that the Bulls showed their true colors. "We could have performed better if we had acted more as a team from the start," said interim coach Onur Cinel, who will return to the cooperative club FC Liefering after the European Championship, where he will act as Ralf Rangnick's "co".

Onur Cinel returns to FC Liefering after the European Championship. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Onur Cinel returns to FC Liefering after the European Championship.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

More is needed for a new era
The ultimate goal for the coming season is clear. Salzburg wants to reclaim the throne in Austrian soccer. Those responsible around managing director Stephan Reiter and sports boss Bernhard Seonbuchner, who have already presented a new coach in Pep Lijnders, will pull out all the stops to achieve this.

Tinkering with the future: managing director Stephan Reiter (left) and sports boss Bernhard Seonbuchner. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Tinkering with the future: managing director Stephan Reiter (left) and sports boss Bernhard Seonbuchner.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

However, there will certainly be a major shake-up after missing out on a place in the Champions League. Strahinja Pavlovic, Oumar Solet and Luka Sucic are just three of many players who will make the jump to a better league in the summer.

Loan player Flavius Daniliuc, on the other hand, can imagine staying in Salzburg. "It's going in a good direction," the 23-year-old revealed. The signs are also pointing to an extension for goalkeeper Timo Horn. However, it will take much more to usher in a new era.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Sebastian Steinbichler
Sebastian Steinbichler
Christoph Nister
Christoph Nister
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf