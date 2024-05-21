Super-GAU is followed by a major rebuild at Red Bull

True colors only shown at the end

From Salzburg's point of view, there are many factors behind this worst-case scenario. A lack of consistency and stability are just two aspects that were particularly evident in the last part of the season. It was only towards the end - with two goal festivals against Hartberg (5:1) and LASK (7:1) - that the Bulls showed their true colors. "We could have performed better if we had acted more as a team from the start," said interim coach Onur Cinel, who will return to the cooperative club FC Liefering after the European Championship, where he will act as Ralf Rangnick's "co".