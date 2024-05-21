Salzburg without a title
Super-GAU is followed by a major rebuild at Red Bull
For the first time since the 2012/13 season, FC Red Bull Salzburg is not in first place in the table at the end of the season. That is why those responsible at the former serial champions are already working intensively on the future and are subordinating everything to one goal.
The term "serial champions" is history. After ten years in a row, Salzburg stumbled from the throne of the domestic Bundesliga and had to give way to Sturm. "They've earned it", the Bulls congratulated fairly. But the disappointment was definitely palpable. "It doesn't feel good," said defensive boss Strahinja Pavlovic. "It was ups and downs," summed up his fellow defender Flavius Daniliuc. This rollercoaster ride ended without a title, the sporting super-GAU has thus occurred.
True colors only shown at the end
From Salzburg's point of view, there are many factors behind this worst-case scenario. A lack of consistency and stability are just two aspects that were particularly evident in the last part of the season. It was only towards the end - with two goal festivals against Hartberg (5:1) and LASK (7:1) - that the Bulls showed their true colors. "We could have performed better if we had acted more as a team from the start," said interim coach Onur Cinel, who will return to the cooperative club FC Liefering after the European Championship, where he will act as Ralf Rangnick's "co".
More is needed for a new era
The ultimate goal for the coming season is clear. Salzburg wants to reclaim the throne in Austrian soccer. Those responsible around managing director Stephan Reiter and sports boss Bernhard Seonbuchner, who have already presented a new coach in Pep Lijnders, will pull out all the stops to achieve this.
However, there will certainly be a major shake-up after missing out on a place in the Champions League. Strahinja Pavlovic, Oumar Solet and Luka Sucic are just three of many players who will make the jump to a better league in the summer.
Loan player Flavius Daniliuc, on the other hand, can imagine staying in Salzburg. "It's going in a good direction," the 23-year-old revealed. The signs are also pointing to an extension for goalkeeper Timo Horn. However, it will take much more to usher in a new era.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
