Schwab lets it rip at the title party here

"Sold out, a cauldron, they wanted to prevent us from becoming champions with all their might. Aris put everything into it, even though they still had the cup final and it was all about preventing us from winning the title," said Schwab, describing the final showdown. In which Schwab marched in midfield to bring the score to 2:1. Murg sat on the bench with an injury. And sprinted off at the final whistle. Towards the center of the pitch. To safety. "There were police and security everywhere - they told us to go to the dressing room as quickly as possible," says Schwab. Handing over the trophy in the arch-rival's stadium was never on the cards anyway, it was far too dangerous.