Completely wrong shoes: German falls 50 m

Slip in 50 degree steep terrain

Despite the completely unsuitable footwear, the German, who apparently wanted to spend the night on the summit, managed to climb through the lower snow field without an accident. In the second snowfield, however, things almost went wrong. "Shortly before the exit, the man slipped and fell about 50 meters in the terrain, which was up to 50 degrees steep," explains Riccardo Mizio. As if by a miracle, he finally came to a halt between the rock face and the snow.