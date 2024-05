Höll still in the top ten after crashing in Poland

"It is what it is. There are no regrets this weekend," Höll wrote on social media. On a positive note: after a break, which she now wants to take, she will start as the overall World Cup leader on her home track in Leogang (June 7-9). She has a ten-point lead over Great Britain's Tahnee Seagrave, who finished behind Höll in the semi-finals on Saturday. This was despite the fact that the woman from Salzburg had fallen off on the way and straightened her chain.