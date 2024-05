How cities are becoming the gravediggers of pub gardens

There was recently a stir among pub owners in the district capital of Neunkirchen because the fees for pavement cafés were increased by more than half this year. In the past, people paid 16 euros a month all year round, but since this year it has been 45 euros in summer and 30 euros in winter, in each case per ten square meters or part thereof. The "Krone" asked around to find out what the situation is like in the region - Mödling, Baden and Wiener Neustadt.