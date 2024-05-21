In the "Krone" interview
Sienna Miller and her baby in Cannes
Between pumping and a flurry of flashbulbs: the actress reveals in the "Krone" interview how she balances child and career for herself and what is really important in life.
The Cannes Film Festival in May means pure stress for everyone who works here. Hollywood star Sienna Miller agrees: "That's why I arrived with my family three days before the start of the festival to get some peace and quiet. I particularly enjoy the great atmosphere here and the sparkling blue sea".
Pumping away in the luxury suite
Miller's daughter Marlowe (11) and her five-month-old sister are also in her luggage. "I always want my little girl to be close to me," says the 42-year-old British-American actress. While Miller gives interviews about Kevin Costner's new film "Horizon", in which she plays one of the leading roles, her partner, actor and model Oli Green, 27, looks after their baby. "I'm still breastfeeding and pump the milk three or four times a day so that it can be taken across the hotel to my daughter," says Miller.
Sienna Miller has put her career on the back burner for her family: "I have enough to do, both as a mother and in my job. But I don't have to be the biggest movie star in the world, I'm far too much of a family person for that. My two children are the most important thing to me!" Which is why Miller, who most recently lived in New York, has pulled up stakes there and returned to London.
The more family-friendly metropolis
"It's simply better in London with the baby, New York is now too hectic for me. During the pandemic, I realized that I wanted to return to my second home".
Incidentally, her late motherhood at 42 is a blessing for Sienna Miller: "We were over the moon. I'm not one of those people who criticize becoming a mother when you're over 40, on the contrary," says Miller. "There's nothing better than children!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.