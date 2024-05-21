Sienna Miller and her baby in Cannes

Pumping away in the luxury suite

Miller's daughter Marlowe (11) and her five-month-old sister are also in her luggage. "I always want my little girl to be close to me," says the 42-year-old British-American actress. While Miller gives interviews about Kevin Costner's new film "Horizon", in which she plays one of the leading roles, her partner, actor and model Oli Green, 27, looks after their baby. "I'm still breastfeeding and pump the milk three or four times a day so that it can be taken across the hotel to my daughter," says Miller.