Iran’s president killed in helicopter crash

A government representative said that the helicopter had burned out completely in the crash in the north-west of the country. Raisi and Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian were returning from a meeting with the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, on Sunday afternoon when their aircraft disappeared from radar. Together they had inaugurated a dam in the neighboring country. The entourage then made their way back to Iran in a total of three helicopters, but the presidential plane did not arrive at its destination.