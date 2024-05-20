Officially confirmed
Iran’s president killed in helicopter crash
Emergency services spent hours searching for the crashed helicopter in which Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi and his Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian were sitting. Official confirmation came early on Monday: No one on board survived!
A government representative said that the helicopter had burned out completely in the crash in the north-west of the country. Raisi and Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian were returning from a meeting with the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, on Sunday afternoon when their aircraft disappeared from radar. Together they had inaugurated a dam in the neighboring country. The entourage then made their way back to Iran in a total of three helicopters, but the presidential plane did not arrive at its destination.
According to Iranian media reports, the site of the accident is near Jolfa - more than 600 kilometers from the capital Tehran, close to the border with Azerbaijan.
Constitution provides for new elections within 50 days
Iran's cabinet convened for an emergency meeting on Sunday evening. The first vice president, Mohammed Mochber, chaired the meeting late in the evening. According to protocol, he was to replace Raisi as head of government in the event of his death. According to the constitution, new elections must then be held within 50 days.
Raisi had been president since 2021. He was considered a hardliner and the second most powerful politician in Iran behind Ayatollah Khamenei. He ordered the bloody suppression of nationwide protests following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody a year and a half ago. He also stood for a tough stance in the international negotiations on the Islamic Republic's controversial nuclear program.
Is Iran now plunging into a political crisis?
The deaths of Raisi and Amirabdollahian could plunge the Islamic Republic into a domestic and foreign policy crisis. As foreign minister, Amirabdollahian in particular had been increasingly in the public eye since the beginning of the Gaza war and had made numerous trips to allies. Due to a lack of alternatives, the search for a successor to Raisi is likely to be difficult.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.