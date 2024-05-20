Masterful mood in Graz
“Legends were born here today”
Graz is in a state of emergency! Sturm has knocked serial champions Red Bull Salzburg off the throne after ten titles in a row, and now the Champions League awaits. The stadium in Liebenau became a party temple, the players and boss Jauk were in tears after the title - and coach Ilzer wasn't the only one bathing in beer. The "Krone" was right in the middle of it all.
Even before the final whistle, the substitutes were hugging each other, because it was clear: 2:0! We are champions! Then finally the final whistle. Jusuf Gazibegovic sank to the turf and cried like a castle dog. Finally at the finish line, all the efforts of the last few years had paid off. "Double winners" rang out from the Nordkurve. A dream has come true for the Sturm family.
The sold-out Hexenkessel knew no bounds. The fans have been masterful all season. They went one better against Klagenfurt. Every successful move was celebrated frenetically. "Win the double and become legends" was written on a mega banner stretched across the Nordkurve. It was done!
Liebenau was one big party. "We are the Champions" rang out from the stadium speakers as the players, armed with beer cans, marched across the pitch in a frenzy of joy. Carrying the championship plate. Captain Stefan Hierländer lifted it at 7.20 pm sharp! The object of desire is back on the Mur, for the fourth time in Sturm's club history!
"I shed tears after the 2:0!"
While the fans in the stands were partying, Gregory Wüthrich simply lay on the pitch and looked towards the north curve. Just letting what he had achieved sink in. The pressure was finally off. "I'm proud: of the team, the coaching staff, the fans," beamed Otar Kiteishvili, his little daughter in tow. And President Christian Jauk, long since showered in beer, was jubilant: "I shed my first tears after the 2:0. Legends were born today."
Double winners! Even hardened professionals sobbed. "I started crying when I scored the second goal, it took so much pressure off," grinned Alexander Prass before the Champions League anthem was played.
"Such an awesome moment"
"When I heard it, I immediately got goosebumps. It's such an awesome moment, we have such an awesome team," said Jon Gorenc Stankovic, who couldn't really realize it all yet. "Honestly, I don't even know how I feel. What a season!" The beer was flowing in the stadium catacombs, and as Christian Ilzer sat at the press conference, the team stormed in and showered the coach and press spokesman Stefan Haller with barley juice.
"We made the impossible possible. It was a fantastic journey," emphasized the newly double-winning coach. And sporting director Andreas Schicker was beaming from ear to ear: "We did a lot of things right! Four years ago, I wouldn't have thought the double was possible."
