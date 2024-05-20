“Legends were born here today”

"I shed tears after the 2:0!"

While the fans in the stands were partying, Gregory Wüthrich simply lay on the pitch and looked towards the north curve. Just letting what he had achieved sink in. The pressure was finally off. "I'm proud: of the team, the coaching staff, the fans," beamed Otar Kiteishvili, his little daughter in tow. And President Christian Jauk, long since showered in beer, was jubilant: "I shed my first tears after the 2:0. Legends were born today."