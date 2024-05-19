“Tutto Gas” in Lignano: party night escalated

"One operation followed the next during the night. We haven't had anything like this for a long time." According to the officer, a "not insignificant quantity" of drugs was seized. And apart from heroin, it was all there. Some of it was bought here in Lignano, but some of it was "imported" by the suspected party tourists. In any case, the drug-sniffing dogs deployed by the Italian colleagues could hardly get a break in the crowd.