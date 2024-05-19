"Krone" on site
“Tutto Gas” in Lignano: party night escalated
Drugs, thefts, fights, damage to property, alcohol excesses - after a "quiet" start on Friday, the emergency services had their hands full on the second night of partying in the popular seaside resort.
"No major incidents" - as reported by the security forces after the first "Tutto Gas" party night on the Upper Adriatic. However, things looked very different on the night from Saturday to Sunday. The masses of party tourists who had already arrived on Friday morning were joined by thousands more on Saturday.
"A lot of alcohol consumed"
The atmosphere in the party epicenter of Lignano was boiling - and the later it got, the more it grew. "It was very warm and most people had been partying and drinking alcohol on the beach all day," Villach police officer Martin Marco told the Krone newspaper. He only got a few hours' sleep as a result.
"One operation followed the next during the night. We haven't had anything like this for a long time." According to the officer, a "not insignificant quantity" of drugs was seized. And apart from heroin, it was all there. Some of it was bought here in Lignano, but some of it was "imported" by the suspected party tourists. In any case, the drug-sniffing dogs deployed by the Italian colleagues could hardly get a break in the crowd.
Brawls among revelers
As we were able to observe for ourselves on several occasions, many of the partygoers also clashed violently. And let their fists do the talking. "There were actually numerous call-outs due to physical altercations," says Martin Marco. Although mostly without serious injuries - and criminal consequences. Many refrained from pressing charges.
In addition, there are numerous reports of stolen cell phones and/or purses. It is not yet clear whether these are the work of gangs of tricksters who have traveled to the area. "It's impossible to say. But many of the party guests are simply too careless with their valuables and leave them lying around somewhere. And as we know, opportunity makes thieves."
Manhole cover stolen
The countless cases of damage to property were a particular source of annoyance - and some "funny" fellows who had fun "pocketing" manhole covers and taking them away. "An irresponsible safety risk that can result in serious injuries. Nobody assumes that there will suddenly be a hole in the road. Especially not when you're walking home drunk."
There is also a general shake of the head about the very "sporty" party tourists who think it is particularly "cool" and impressive to climb trees or palm trees while drunk. And ultimately cause unnecessary rescue operations. Not to mention all the unnecessary damage to property around the party hotspot on the shopping street.
"The majority of people just want to party"
"These are exactly the people who end up making all young Austrians look bad beyond the borders. But the majority of young people just want to party and have a good time. And they also stick to the rules," said local resident Francesco to the Krone.
The emergency services had hoped that the last night of partying would be more peaceful and that many of the tourists would have already left. However, the beaches were still very busy on Sunday. And: unlike usual, many guests only arrived on Sunday - to celebrate at least one night into Whit Monday. And - detail by the way: there is also a lot to celebrate for the countless Sturm Graz fans present.
