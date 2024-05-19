Vorteilswelt
Rescuers in constant action

Accidents on Whit Sunday caused many injuries

Nachrichten
19.05.2024 20:48

There were a whole series of road accidents in Tyrol on Whit Sunday! In the afternoon in particular, the emergency services were in constant action throughout the province. The reasons for the crashes were alcohol, carelessness or simply bad luck.

At around 3.15 pm, a 57-year-old German crashed his e-bike on the B185 in Nauders. The man had previously hit a fence. As it turned out, the cyclist was drunk. He sustained serious injuries in the accident.

Crashed into oncoming traffic
Just half an hour later, a 58-year-old Austrian drove his car into the oncoming lane on the Reschenstraße near Prutz for an as yet unexplained reason and crashed head-on into the car of an Italian (33). The two drivers and their two passengers were seriously injured. They were taken to hospital in Zams by rescue helicopter and ambulance.

Crash due to bump
At around 4.45 p.m., a 61-year-old Austrian man crashed in Innsbruck through no fault of another road user when he tried to avoid a bump on the Hans-Flöckinger-Promenade on a so-called "street stepper". The man was seriously injured and had to be taken to the hospital in Innsbruck.

Collision between car and motorcycle
Almost at the same time, a car and a motorcycle collided in Pill. An Italian woman (37) was about to turn onto the B171 from a parking lot when she probably overlooked a 68-year-old Austrian man and his motorcycle. The motorcyclist crashed as a result of the collision and sustained serious injuries. The man was taken to hospital in Schwaz.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Samuel Thurner
Samuel Thurner
