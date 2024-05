St. Pölten again champions and double winners

The game did not start as St. Pölten had hoped. The hosts took the lead in Röthis thanks to a beautiful free-kick by Sabrina Horvat from a good 20 meters (18th minute). The Vorarlberg side were the more aggressive team and gave the visitors little space. However, SKN coach Liese Brancao must have found the right words during the break, as the defending champions came out of the dressing room transformed. Mateja Zver turned the game around with two spectacular shots from the edge of the penalty area (47', 51').