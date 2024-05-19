“Blutstück”: Trauma hippies in the anal phase

To avoid any misunderstandings: "Blutbuch" is a good novel. However, it is not so good that it should have won every German-language prize since 2022. Rather, it is the taste of the feuilleton that is making its sluggish waves: In the past, you couldn't even win a sponsorship award without a migration story (or at least a credible lamentation of it), but nowadays "non-binary" stands out. In other words, you can't be assigned to a gender like the "genderfluid Swiss person" Kim de l'Horizon, who made her fortune with "Blutbuch". The dramatization, directed by Leonie Böhm, is now making a guest appearance at the Volkstheater at the invitation of the Festwochen.