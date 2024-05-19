3500 jerseys! This is how Spittaler wants to get into the Guinness Book

Collecting fever since 1979

The addiction to jerseys began for "Krone" back in 1979 at the age of 20. "That's when I started collecting kits from my favorite club, SV Spittal," grins Kronfuß, who once helped the Carinthian League club at the ticket office and now works as a chauffeur and deputy steward. "I'm at a different soccer ground every weekend, I also drive to various clubs and hang around at flea markets - that's how things have come together over the decades," explains Kronfuß.