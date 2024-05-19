Collector since 1979
3500 jerseys! This is how Spittaler wants to get into the Guinness Book
Klaus Kronfuß from Spittal has been collecting soccer shirts for 45 years. The 65-year-old has now amassed a total of 3,500 kits in a hall. And his big goal is to break the world record. .
Klaus Kronfuß's sacred hall is located almost directly in Spittal. Mountains of jerseys are piled up in the 150 square meter space. The Upper Carinthian rented the premises especially for one purpose: to live out his passion for collecting.
Most from the lower house
The 65-year-old owns an incredible 3500 soccer shirts. And the curious thing about it? "A good 70 percent of them are from lower league clubs from Carinthia and Styria, the rest are from Bundesliga clubs such as FC Carinthia, Rapid, Sturm and so on. And only occasionally do I have some from abroad," grins Kronfuß.
Collecting fever since 1979
The addiction to jerseys began for "Krone" back in 1979 at the age of 20. "That's when I started collecting kits from my favorite club, SV Spittal," grins Kronfuß, who once helped the Carinthian League club at the ticket office and now works as a chauffeur and deputy steward. "I'm at a different soccer ground every weekend, I also drive to various clubs and hang around at flea markets - that's how things have come together over the decades," explains Kronfuß.
The really big names on the jerseys are therefore missing. "I have one of the former Welsh international George Owen on offer - he even wore it," winks Kronfuß.
Aiming for the Guinness Book
His big goal now is to break the world record. "I want to be in the Guinness Book of Records and will apply for it in the near future." The chances of achieving this with 3500 dresses are huge.
