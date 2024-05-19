These stars will rock the “Krone” festival in Linz this year

And it's not just the local heroes from Austria who will be playing for "Krone" readers - our neighbors from Germany will also be rocking the main stage. It is already certain that the pop-rock band Juli with hits such as "Perfekte Welle", "Geile Zeit" or "Dieses Leben" will turn the square in front of the main stage into a huge party on the Friday of the festival, because everyone can sing along to the hits of the band led by front woman Eva Briegel.

German chart toppers on Saturday

And this "awesome time" in Linz continues on Saturday with the performance of Berlin singer-songwriter Tim Bendzko, who "only had to save the world for a moment" before he finally enchants the fans at the "Krone" festival after years of stage experience.