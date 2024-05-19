Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

August 16 to 18

These stars will rock the “Krone” festival in Linz this year

Nachrichten
19.05.2024 11:20

The excitement was great, now the time has finally come! The first acts for the Linz "Krone" festival from August 16 to 18 at the Urfahraner Marktgelände in Linz have been announced. And one thing is already guaranteed: It will be "Fix net normal" when AUT of ORDA, Juli and Tim Bendzko rock the stage.

comment0 Kommentare

When Paul Pizzera, Christopher Seiler and Daniel Fellner from AUT OF ORDA take over the Sparkasse OÖ main stage on Friday at the latest, there will be no stopping them on the banks of the Danube. Because the "Krone" is bringing the superstars of the local music scene to Linz free of charge - simply everyone can be there for free and without a ticket.

Also at this year's "Krone" festival: the guys from AUT of ORDA! (Bild: Philipp Carl Riedl/Red Bull Content Pool)
Also at this year's "Krone" festival: the guys from AUT of ORDA!
(Bild: Philipp Carl Riedl/Red Bull Content Pool)

And it's not just the local heroes from Austria who will be playing for "Krone" readers - our neighbors from Germany will also be rocking the main stage. It is already certain that the pop-rock band Juli with hits such as "Perfekte Welle", "Geile Zeit" or "Dieses Leben" will turn the square in front of the main stage into a huge party on the Friday of the festival, because everyone can sing along to the hits of the band led by front woman Eva Briegel.

German chart toppers on Saturday
And this "awesome time" in Linz continues on Saturday with the performance of Berlin singer-songwriter Tim Bendzko, who "only had to save the world for a moment" before he finally enchants the fans at the "Krone" festival after years of stage experience.

Tim Bendzko will be performing on the main stage on Friday, August 16. (Bild: Josselin)
Tim Bendzko will be performing on the main stage on Friday, August 16.
(Bild: Josselin)

But that's not all - the entire line-up will be announced on Sunday, June 23, in the "OÖ-Krone".

Five stages and many more highlights
There will once again be a total of five stages this year, featuring all kinds of genres. Saturday is once again cabaret time, while the traditional morning pint awaits on Sunday. The children's program and culinary and wine route also ensure eventful days.

All information about the festival at: kronefest.at, in the "OÖ-Krone" and on our social media channels

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Krone Oberösterreich
Krone Oberösterreich
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf