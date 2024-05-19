August 16 to 18
These stars will rock the “Krone” festival in Linz this year
The excitement was great, now the time has finally come! The first acts for the Linz "Krone" festival from August 16 to 18 at the Urfahraner Marktgelände in Linz have been announced. And one thing is already guaranteed: It will be "Fix net normal" when AUT of ORDA, Juli and Tim Bendzko rock the stage.
When Paul Pizzera, Christopher Seiler and Daniel Fellner from AUT OF ORDA take over the Sparkasse OÖ main stage on Friday at the latest, there will be no stopping them on the banks of the Danube. Because the "Krone" is bringing the superstars of the local music scene to Linz free of charge - simply everyone can be there for free and without a ticket.
And it's not just the local heroes from Austria who will be playing for "Krone" readers - our neighbors from Germany will also be rocking the main stage. It is already certain that the pop-rock band Juli with hits such as "Perfekte Welle", "Geile Zeit" or "Dieses Leben" will turn the square in front of the main stage into a huge party on the Friday of the festival, because everyone can sing along to the hits of the band led by front woman Eva Briegel.
German chart toppers on Saturday
And this "awesome time" in Linz continues on Saturday with the performance of Berlin singer-songwriter Tim Bendzko, who "only had to save the world for a moment" before he finally enchants the fans at the "Krone" festival after years of stage experience.
But that's not all - the entire line-up will be announced on Sunday, June 23, in the "OÖ-Krone".
Five stages and many more highlights
There will once again be a total of five stages this year, featuring all kinds of genres. Saturday is once again cabaret time, while the traditional morning pint awaits on Sunday. The children's program and culinary and wine route also ensure eventful days.
All information about the festival at: kronefest.at, in the "OÖ-Krone" and on our social media channels
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.