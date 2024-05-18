Reus: Dream free-kick goal makes dream farewell perfect

Hero of the afternoon

Then, during the match, his colleagues tried everything to put the noble angler in the limelight. He was repeatedly sought out and played on. Then, in the 38th minute, the crowning moment of a fairytale: a free-kick on the edge of the penalty area, Reus grabs the ball on the half-left, skilfully curls the ball over the wall and straight into the goal. The goal makes it 2:0, Marco Reus' 120th Bundesliga goal in total. A dream goal for a dream farewell.