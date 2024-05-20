Safely on vacation
Driving training with a fun factor
Safely on vacation: In driving technique training courses that build on each other, dangerous and emergency situations are trained, as even experienced drivers are not professionals here.
Better anticipate and control critical situations, but also drive your car safely at the limit and literally experience when things get dicey: Now, before the summer and vacation season, is the ideal time to optimize your driving skills and have fun at the same time - with driving technique training from ÖAMTC Fahrtechnik.
The intensive car training is the gateway to the world of driving technique, so to speak. Braking and swerving in front of a water obstacle, emergency braking techniques, getting to know the vehicle-specific assistance systems or even understeering or oversteering in bends are practised and the correct reaction to them is internalized. The highlight of this training, however, is the randomly controlled skid plate, on which the stabilization of the vehicle is practiced.
"In everyday life you have one 'try', during training we drive several runs under the guidance of trained instructors."
Roland Frisch, Chefinstruktor Pkw der ÖAMTC Fahrtechnik
In the advanced training sessions, you optimize your driving skills: Level 2, the dynamic training, challenges the riders with sudden obstacles or emergency lane changes, all at speeds of up to 80 km/h! In 5 of the 8 driving technique centers, an aquaplaning exercise is also carried out as a highlight.
Level 3, the performance training: Slalom courses, cornering technique, aquaplaning, steering and vision technique, cornering dynamics and finding the ideal line are trained at up to highway speeds.
1+1 free of charge
As part of the current summer promotion, there is now double reason to be happy. Anyone who completes one of the three ÖAMTC driver safety training courses from May 30 to September 1, 2024 can take a second person with them to training free of charge. One pays and two train.
