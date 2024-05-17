Attack on Pelosi – 30 years in prison for perpetrator

Man suffered a fractured skull

Pelosi, now 84, was attacked and seriously injured in the couple's home in San Francisco at the end of 2022 - a few days before the US congressional elections. After the attack, he had to undergo surgery for a fractured skull and serious injuries to his right arm and hands. The perpetrator had targeted the then Chairwoman of the House of Representatives herself, but did not find her during the attack. He was arrested at the scene of the crime. The public prosecutor's office had demanded 40 years in prison.