Assault with a hammer
Attack on Pelosi – 30 years in prison for perpetrator
Just over a year and a half after the hammer attack on the husband of top US politician Nancy Pelosi, the assailant has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. This was announced by the responsible judge in San Francisco on Friday.
Paul Pelosi's attacker was already found guilty by a jury in November of attempted kidnapping of a public official and assault of an immediate family member of a public official. At the time, the crime caused horror in the USA and triggered a debate about politically motivated violence.
Man suffered a fractured skull
Pelosi, now 84, was attacked and seriously injured in the couple's home in San Francisco at the end of 2022 - a few days before the US congressional elections. After the attack, he had to undergo surgery for a fractured skull and serious injuries to his right arm and hands. The perpetrator had targeted the then Chairwoman of the House of Representatives herself, but did not find her during the attack. He was arrested at the scene of the crime. The public prosecutor's office had demanded 40 years in prison.
Attacker wanted to force Pelosi into a wheelchair
Shortly after the crime, US media revealed that the man was interested in various conspiracy myths and lies by former US President Donald Trump about alleged fraud in the 2020 presidential election on his online profiles. The police stated at the time that the perpetrator had intended to take the then Speaker of the US House of Representatives hostage and "break her kneecaps". He had wanted to force the Democrat into a wheelchair to show other members of Congress that their "actions have consequences".
A spokesman for Pelosi said the family could not be prouder of Paul and his courage in saving his own life on the night of the attack and coming forward afterwards. He did not comment on the verdict itself.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.