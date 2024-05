Hailstorms and showers moved across Styria

The heavy rain caused "smaller, local operations" in some places, says fire department press spokesman Thomas Maier. On Friday night, a tree crashed onto the road in Thal, and during the day there was minor flooding in Wörth an der Lafnitz and Steinberg-Rohrbach. Meier also reported a flooded cellar in Sebersdorf. In Graz, the Schlossbergbahn and some bus lines were briefly at a standstill.