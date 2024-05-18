After asylum code
ÖVP politician wants a points system for migration
Following the asylum code from Vorarlberg, Carinthian EU candidate Julian Geier has raised eyebrows with a new proposal.
The issue of migration and asylum is dominating the EU election campaign. After the Vorarlberg People's Party dared to make an advance with the Asylum Code, the leading EU candidate of the ÖVP Carinthia Julian Geier is now following suit: "The hat is on fire! In order to overcome the asylum and migration crisis, we must act immediately," said the politician, who advocates a clear distinction between asylum, migration and illegal migration. After all, Austria and Europe are dependent on qualified immigration in order to continue to secure existing prosperity.
Canada as a role model
Geier has a proposed solution for this - based on the Canadian model: "The Express Entry system evaluates immigration candidates based on various criteria such as language skills, education, professional experience, age, job offer and adaptability. This enables a targeted selection of qualified immigrants who bring added value to our society."
It is also clear to me that anyone who wants to live in Europe must also live according to European values, which for me means accepting our free democratic values, a modern image of women and our constitutional state. People who do not want this have no place in our society.
Julian Geier, Kärntner ÖVP-Spitzenkandidat zur EU-Wahl
It should therefore be possible to allocate qualified people to individual EU countries according to need. This points system was already introduced in Canada in 1967, where an immigrant needs 67 out of 100 points. By 2025, the Canadian government even wants to take in up to 500,000 people a year - a model for Europe?
