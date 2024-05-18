ÖVP politician wants a points system for migration

The issue of migration and asylum is dominating the EU election campaign. After the Vorarlberg People's Party dared to make an advance with the Asylum Code, the leading EU candidate of the ÖVP Carinthia Julian Geier is now following suit: "The hat is on fire! In order to overcome the asylum and migration crisis, we must act immediately," said the politician, who advocates a clear distinction between asylum, migration and illegal migration. After all, Austria and Europe are dependent on qualified immigration in order to continue to secure existing prosperity.