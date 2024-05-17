Koita about to say goodbye
“We know it will be very difficult”
The title thriller in the Bundesliga is also keeping Salzburg's Sekou Koita busy. How the Malian assesses the situation and what message the striker has for the fans ahead of his last game in the Bulls' kit.
Go out once more and give everything for Salzburg! That is the motto of Sekou Koita, who will say goodbye to Salzburg on Sunday in the match against LASK - and definitely wants to leave with the championship title. "We know it will be very difficult because it doesn't depend on us alone," says the Malian, who has been at Salzburg since 2018.
He has already won four championship titles, with a fifth to follow - but that will require a helping hand from Austria Klagenfurt, who play host to Sturm Graz.
Regardless of the outcome, the 24-year-old knows that a special game awaits him. "There will be a lot of emotions. I'll be sad because I'm leaving something I love. But I know that's part of soccer and that my career will continue."
It is not yet clear where he will move to. Several French clubs have shown interest in the technically strong attacking player in recent months.
He always had a smile for those around him and will keep "the city, all the people here, the people from the club and my teammates in my heart". Especially integration manager Mustapha "Musti" Mesloub, a good soul of the club. "He was always there for me!"
"Felt the love"
Before Koita leaves the city of Mozart to take the next step in his career, he has a message for the fans. "Since I've been here in Salzburg, they've supported me and I've felt the love. I will miss them and say thank you for the support over the years."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
