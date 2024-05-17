Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Koita about to say goodbye

“We know it will be very difficult”

Nachrichten
17.05.2024 15:30

The title thriller in the Bundesliga is also keeping Salzburg's Sekou Koita busy. How the Malian assesses the situation and what message the striker has for the fans ahead of his last game in the Bulls' kit.

comment0 Kommentare

Go out once more and give everything for Salzburg! That is the motto of Sekou Koita, who will say goodbye to Salzburg on Sunday in the match against LASK - and definitely wants to leave with the championship title. "We know it will be very difficult because it doesn't depend on us alone," says the Malian, who has been at Salzburg since 2018.

He has already won four championship titles, with a fifth to follow - but that will require a helping hand from Austria Klagenfurt, who play host to Sturm Graz.

Sekou Koita is the Malian title hamster. (Bild: Jasmin Walter - FC Red Bull Salz)
Sekou Koita is the Malian title hamster.
(Bild: Jasmin Walter - FC Red Bull Salz)
Koita has celebrated several championship titles and cup wins. (Bild: GEPA pictures/ Jasmin Walter)
Koita has celebrated several championship titles and cup wins.
(Bild: GEPA pictures/ Jasmin Walter)

Regardless of the outcome, the 24-year-old knows that a special game awaits him. "There will be a lot of emotions. I'll be sad because I'm leaving something I love. But I know that's part of soccer and that my career will continue."

It is not yet clear where he will move to. Several French clubs have shown interest in the technically strong attacking player in recent months.

Off to new shores: Sekou Koita. (Bild: GEPA pictures/Mathias Mandl)
Off to new shores: Sekou Koita.
(Bild: GEPA pictures/Mathias Mandl)

He always had a smile for those around him and will keep "the city, all the people here, the people from the club and my teammates in my heart". Especially integration manager Mustapha "Musti" Mesloub, a good soul of the club. "He was always there for me!"

"Felt the love"
Before Koita leaves the city of Mozart to take the next step in his career, he has a message for the fans. "Since I've been here in Salzburg, they've supported me and I've felt the love. I will miss them and say thank you for the support over the years."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Nister
Christoph Nister
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf