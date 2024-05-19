“The sound of the gods” under the sign of the Italian masters

For the first time, the artistic duo, who are also privately married, have enlisted female support. After Grammy winner Thomas Hampson performed brilliantly on the Danube stage in Tulln last year, fans can look forward to soprano Valentina Naforniţa this year. Born in Moldova, she was already a member of the ensemble at the Vienna State Opera and also made her debut at the Salzburg Festival in 2014. After appearances in Paris, Hamburg, Lausanne and Berlin, she is now making a guest appearance in Lower Austria.