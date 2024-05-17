No stranger!
Jolie is said to be flirting with a German actor
Angelina Jolie (48) and Brad Pitt (60) have been going their separate ways since 2016. While Pitt has been flirting with his new girlfriend Ines, Jolie may also have found a new lover. And he is no stranger ...
A few days ago, Angelina Jolie was spotted in the German capital. As "Bild" reports, the "Maleficent" actress was enjoying a cozy Indian meal in Berlin-Charlottenburg, apparently together with actor August Diehl (48).
The friendship between the two is said to have begun during the filming of "Inglourious Basterds". Pitt and Diehl starred in the film, which was released in 2009, while Jolie accompanied her now ex-husband to the shoot.
The two have a close friendship
The Hollywood actress and the Berliner quickly found they had a lot in common: Both turned out to be big fans of the poet genius Rainer Maria Rilke, for example. In 2010, the two played a married couple in the film "Salt".
An "Inglourious Basterds" colleague joked to "Bild" about August Diehl at the time: "If you take Pitt's wife, we'll shoot you with the movie guns after he's finished with you. Brad had a huge and real knife in his role."
Even after filming, Angelina and August continued to spend a lot of time together and an intimate friendship developed that probably continues to this day.
Both divorced at the same time
Jolie and Diehl ended their marriages at almost the same time in 2016, but the former Hollywood dream couple Brangelina are still locked in a messy war of the roses after eight years. It is primarily about who gets custody of the children and who is entitled to the joint vineyard in France.
Brad Pitt is now in a relationship with model Ines de Ramon (31), while Angelina Jolie is officially single - but who knows, perhaps her close friendship with August Diehl is already more than just friendship.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
