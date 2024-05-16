"FÄKT" on TikTok
Science suitable for children: “Missing here so far”
They think scientists are "megasmart", run around between PC servers and brainwave measuring devices, get to the bottom of swear words and track down the energy consumption of artificial intelligence: Marie-Sophie - known as Miso - Tschak and Julia Winkler. The girls are the video hosts of the new "FÄKT" project of the Austrian Academy of Sciences (ÖAW). We spoke to the two of them.
We are greeted by fresh, radiant laughter in a double pack when we meet Miso and Julia. The two are young, in their early 20s, tough, in the middle of their studies - and ideal for "FÄKT". The ÖAW project communicates scientific topics from Austrian researchers in short, cheeky videos for school use or in "shorts" on social media such as TikTok, Instagram and co.
Miso was born in Lower Austria and, in addition to studying psychology in Vienna, she also models and acts. "FÄKT is a great format for bringing knowledge and facts about a wide range of research areas closer to young people and those who are curious at heart - in a tangible, understandable and modern way," she explains.
"I think the project is just great and super important," says Miso. "Not only do I get to help pass on knowledge to others, but I also learn a lot of new things myself at the same time."
"FÄKT" is a great format for bringing knowledge about a wide range of research areas closer to young people and those who are curious and young at heart - and in a tangible way.
Marie-Sophie „Miso“ Tschak
Bild: Jöchl Martin
Co-host Julia couldn't agree more: "I think it's great how we can pass on knowledge to children and young people with the help of social media and schools. It's incredible fun and we're constantly learning something new."
"I think," says Julia, "that 'FÄKT' perfectly captures the spirit of the times, which was still missing in Austrian science education."
The Upper Austrian journalism student has been on stage since she was a child and already has some experience in the TV and media sector. She thinks being part of "FÄKT" is great: "Cool shoots, interesting topics, great interview partners - who wouldn't want to be part of that?"
For Julia, the video shoots were "full of new insights" - first and foremost that you haven't finished learning even after graduating from high school: "Whether it was about glaciers or sleep, the researchers were always able to give me new food for thought."
And despite long days of filming, "our team never lost their fun and motivation," says the Upper Austrian. It was also exciting to visit the universities and workplaces of the individual scientists: "You don't see that every day in real life."
Miso loves it, especially on the larger filming days, "when we are in direct contact with the researchers - it simply makes science approachable."
"FÄKT" perfectly captures the spirit of the times, which has been lacking in Austrian science communication.
Julia Winkler
Bild: Jöchl Martin
So of course we want to know which scientist the girls generally think is the coolest? "If I had to choose, I would say Marie Curie," says Miso.
"Not just because our name connects us, but because she was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize and is the only person to have won awards in two different scientific disciplines - physics and chemistry - which made her a pioneer in radioactivity," she explains.
Who's cool
Julia simply can't decide between the researchers who have been represented on "FÄKT" so far - and if she had to choose, she would go for the tried and tested: "Generally speaking, I would maybe say Albert Einstein. I mean, everyone knows him! That's really cool."
As a scientist herself, the Upper Austrian would go for words: "I love languages. I just find it fascinating that we humans all speak differently. So I would probably do research into dialects or language history."
Commitment to the soul
Miso, on the other hand, would concentrate on psychology if she were a scientist herself: "on researching how mental health develops from childhood into adulthood".
"My goal would be to understand which factors influence the trajectory of mental health during childhood in order to develop targeted prevention and intervention strategies," explains Miso.
Watch the videos here
- Homepage: www.faekt.science
- YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@faekt.science
- Instagram: https: //www.instagram.com/faekt.science
- TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@faekt.science
- Edutube: http://www.edutube.at/#FÄKT
Ambitious goals that these two girls have! We can only hope that many of our offspring will learn something from the curiosity, interest and motivation of the two in the "FÄKT" videos.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.