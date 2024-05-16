Asylum code: “Must also apply current rules”

Philipp, since the wave of refugees in 2015 at the latest, there have been discussions about how refugees in Austria can be accommodated better and more fairly without bringing individual regions to the brink of collapse. Among other things, asylum quotas have been introduced for the federal states. These are calculated based on the size of the respective population. There are no sanctions for non-compliance. The result: Vienna is the only federal state to have exceeded its quota in recent years - at the moment, Vienna is at 198 percent. Is it true that Vienna is so overloaded?

Philipp Stewart: Vienna never tires of mentioning that they are the only federal state to meet the asylum quota. But it won't bring Vienna to the brink of collapse. I see the problem more with family reunification. It's not just about those who are still coming, but those who are already here. Let's take the school or healthcare system: the hospitals are overcrowded, the schools in Vienna have to set up container classes. Deputy Mayor Christoph Wiederkehr (Neos) says that 350 new pupils come to Vienna every month - many of them from Ukraine - and they have to be accommodated. That's 15 new classes per month that have to be built and of course this requires teachers and the infrastructure and the teachers themselves say that they are not really trained for this. Especially when it comes to dealing with traumatized children, and many of them also lack the language skills to be able to follow the school routine. And of course this also costs money: people also use public transport, the schools have to be built - there is no support from the federal government for this, Vienna has to bear these costs alone. One of the leading Viennese teachers' unionists has now even called for the suspension of family reunification so that Vienna can fulfill its obligations and is calling on other federal states to support family reunification.