Kartnig: “Sturm wins! And the stadium must go to Graz”

"Krone": Mr. President, Sturm missed a title match ball at LASK. Will they convert the second on Sunday against Klagenfurt?

Hannes Kartnig: Definitely. In Linz there was a lot of bad luck at the end (note on the header over the bar). They have much better players than Klagenfurt. Kiteishvili's suspension hurts, but it's a homogeneous squad. Christian Ilzer has set them up well. The only question is how much Salzburg will pay the Carinthians(laughs).