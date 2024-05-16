Fury against Usyk! The fight of the century is imminent

But it was not only money that delayed the fight. Both were due to fight each other on December 23. However, Fury, who appeared untrained at the time, suffered a cut in an exhibition fight against former MMA champion Francis Ngannou a few weeks earlier - and then had to take a break. A short time later, Fury suffered another cut while sparring in preparation for his fight against Usyk in February. And again the spectacle had to be postponed. But now nothing should stand in the way of the fight of the century.