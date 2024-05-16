EU initiates proceedings against Facebook group

Not the first proceedings

The Commission had already initiated proceedings against Meta at the end of April. This concerns the suspicion that the company had not complied with the DSA when dealing with political advertising. The law not only requires platforms to comply with stricter rules for the protection of minors, but also to take faster and stricter action than before against illegal content such as hate and hate speech online. Otherwise they could face hefty fines. In principle, large services such as Facebook or Tiktok have to follow more rules than small ones.