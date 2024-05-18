The little messenger loves the month of May

Herb collection trail or magic stone circuit

We always collect something when we go on a walk and it's particularly easy to do in the forest and on the edge. Now in May, the first wild herbs and usable flowers are already growing, such as elderflowers (for syrup and tea), yarrow (for tea and balm), May wipferl for cough syrup according to grandma's old recipe. Many wild flowers, such as yarrow, lavender, ribwort plantain and corn stalks are also great for making magical nature pictures.