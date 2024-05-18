The "Krone" Lower Austria column
The little messenger loves the month of May
How we particularly enjoy spending May outdoors in nature. As a columnist, "Die kleine Botin" aka Daniela Gaigg writes about topics relating to life with the family. These include sustainability in everyday life, self-care and food for thought for parents.
The so-called "merry month" of May is showing its best side and the first warm days with lots of sunshine invite you to spend time together outdoors, have a barbecue or simply hike through nature and the woods.
The word "hiking" doesn't really appeal to many children, so at some point I decided to simply call it something else if I wanted to motivate the younger members of the family to go.
Herb collection trail or magic stone circuit
We always collect something when we go on a walk and it's particularly easy to do in the forest and on the edge. Now in May, the first wild herbs and usable flowers are already growing, such as elderflowers (for syrup and tea), yarrow (for tea and balm), May wipferl for cough syrup according to grandma's old recipe. Many wild flowers, such as yarrow, lavender, ribwort plantain and corn stalks are also great for making magical nature pictures.
The children have baskets with them and are given small tasks to find and take with them. The older kids can make use of new technology and identify plants using their smartphones.
Another tried and tested trick is to always take enough provisions with you. A small picnic blanket also fits in the rucksack, so breaks are always possible.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.