“House of Cards” at the Whitsun Festival

"It's impossible not to think of events in recent history here," remarked director Robert Carsen at the Whitsun Festival terrace talk. A woman (Vitellia) who would walk over dead bodies to regain her right to rule, a Capitol in flames and numerous intriguing machinations read like the plot of an episode of the American hit series "House of Cards", which is not to say that Carsen is now moving the action to Washington in 2021. "For me, the focus is on the question of politically correct action. It's about power, which Vitellia claims for herself against the backdrop of her own trauma," says Carsen.