Israel: Turkey accuses Austria of double standards

Schallenberg denies double standards

Fidan countered that the Israeli reaction to this day had been going on for seven months. While Turkey understands the historically justified stance of Germany and Austria, the actions of people who are oppressors today cannot be condoned just because they were oppressed in the past, he said. "Just as it was wrong for Jews to be sent to concentration camps, it is a mistake for mothers and children to be killed in Gaza," emphasized Fidan.