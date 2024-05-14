Ukrainian accused
Rape or “bruises from making out”?
Two Ukrainians allegedly posed as tourists and brutally raped a young Viennese woman in a hotel room. The 37-year-old manager, who is now on trial, cannot explain these accusations at all. Especially as his boyfriend had become intimate with the woman - and he is stuck in the Ukraine and cannot attend the trial.
It's testimony against testimony - as is so often the case in Vienna's regional court. And as is so often the case, there is a lot at stake: the 37-year-old in the dock is accused of rape. In mid-January 2022, the Ukrainian and a long-time friend allegedly posed as tourists in Vienna, approached a woman and took her to their hotel room - where they allegedly had sex with her.
"Bruises from making out"
This is what the young woman told the police afterwards. There is not much more evidence, especially objective evidence, in the proceedings - even the public prosecutor has to admit that. Only hematomas in the genital area and on the neck were found. Defense lawyer Klaus Ainedter can explain the latter: "The bruises are demonstrably not from a physical altercation, but from making out."
Second defendant is stuck in Ukraine
His client admits that his friend, with whom he was on a business trip in Vienna, had consensual sex with the victim. The second defendant himself cannot appear in court for his trial. He lives in Ukraine and is currently not allowed to leave the country.
The 37-year-old, who has been working in Germany as the managing director of a construction company since February 2022, must therefore sit alone before the jury. Yet he knew nothing about the rape. He had slept in the hotel room, while his friend had sex with the woman.
I am completely convinced that the evidence will prove his innocence. There is no smoking gun in the proceedings.
Verteidiger Klaus Ainedter
Bild: Gerhard Bartel
There is almost exclusively the victim's testimony as evidence for the prosecution. However, defense attorney Klaus Ainedter has serious doubts about this, he even obtained an expert opinion on inconsistencies in her testimony. "The witness didn't just correct her statements once. She has already changed her statements to the police several times," says the lawyer, questioning her credibility.
The presiding judge wants to know from the 37-year-old why the young woman should falsely incriminate the two Ukrainians - "That's not a fair question. I can't look into other people's heads." A verdict is pending.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.