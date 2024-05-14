“Dirt bucket campaign” – now the FPÖ strikes back

The application by the public prosecutor's office will be approved today in the Styrian state parliament - against the votes of the Freedom Party MPs. For the FPÖ, this is the final culmination of an "ÖVP-controlled smear campaign". That is why it is now going on the offensive. "It is unacceptable that there are constant attempts to intimidate leading FPÖ MPs by means of criminal accusations. This is precisely what immunity is supposed to protect elected representatives from," the party wrote in a press release on Tuesday. The "outrageous accusations" will therefore definitely end in a legal suspension.