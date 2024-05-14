Expert opinion available
Kellermayr case: investigation “nearing completion”
The investigations by the public prosecutor's office in Wels into the case of doctor Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, who committed suicide at the end of July 2022 after receiving threatening and hate mail, are nearing completion. The case is "in the final stages". A decision on how to proceed is expected "in two to three weeks".
Silke Enzelmüller, spokesperson for the authorities, confirmed to APA that a psychiatric report commissioned by the prosecuting authority is now available. The expert opinion should clarify whether and to what extent the receipt of the hate mail was causal for the doctor's suicide. Enzlmüller was unable to provide any information on the content of the report, as it is currently with the responsible case officer.
Feeling too little protected
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr had received threats by email and on social media - presumably from the anti-vaccination scene - for months during the coronavirus pandemic. She had repeatedly complained that she felt insufficiently protected by the authorities.
In summer 2022, she closed her surgery for safety reasons. A few weeks later, she took her own life. People who had threatened the doctor were also under investigation in Germany; in Austria, the criminal prosecution authority in Wels is responsible for the domestic proceedings.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.