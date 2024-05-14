Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Heavy fighting

Hamas has lost contact with hostage guards

Nachrichten
14.05.2024 09:15

Following Israeli air strikes, Hamas says it has lost contact with the guards of four hostages in the Gaza Strip. Among them is the US-Israeli Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who appeared in a Hamas propaganda video about two weeks ago.

comment0 Kommentare

When and under what circumstances it was produced remains unknown. It was the first sign of life of the 23-year-old, who was captured by Hamas terrorists on October 7 as one of the visitors to the Nova music festival and abducted to the Gaza Strip. More than 250 people were taken hostage at the time, some have since been released, many more are presumed dead. Now contact with the guards of four of them is said to have been lost.

"Sounds of explosions do not stop"
The Israeli army is currently fighting in both the south and the north of the Gaza Strip (see video above). On Monday, attacks on Rafah on the border with Egypt were intensified. Residents reported the seizure of an important traffic artery and deaths in an airstrike on a house. "The situation is terrible and the sounds of explosions won't stop," said a 57-year-old resident.

Pictures of the hostages in Tel Aviv (Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Petros Giannakouris)
Pictures of the hostages in Tel Aviv
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Petros Giannakouris)
Smoke in Rafah after an attack (Bild: AFP/APA)
Smoke in Rafah after an attack
(Bild: AFP/APA)
Palestinians on the run (Bild: AP/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Palestinians on the run
(Bild: AP/Abdel Kareem Hana)

More and more people are leaving Rafah because they don't want to wait until the last minute "in case tanks suddenly advance and it's too late to retreat." The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinians (UNRWA) estimates that around 36,000 people have already fled the city since the Israeli army ordered a partial evacuation last week. "In northern Gaza, bombardments and further evacuation orders have caused more displacement and fear for thousands of families. There is no way out. There is no security without a ceasefire," the organization writes on Platform X.

Zitat Icon

In the north of the Gaza Strip, bombings and further evacuation orders have caused more displacement and fear for thousands of families.

Palästinenser-Hilfswerk

Deaths in attacks in the north
At least 20 Palestinians are said to have been killed in air strikes in the north on Monday night. According to the population, many homes were destroyed. The humanitarian crisis is worsening. According to the World Food Program (WFP), more and more children in the Gaza Strip are malnourished.

On Monday, right-wing extremist Israelis stopped and blocked aid transports for the civilian population. According to Israeli media reports, four of around one hundred activists were arrested, including a minor. Nine trucks were damaged during the protest and relief supplies were pulled from the trucks. Cartons burst open and the contents were scattered across the road. More than one million people in the region are affected by food insecurity and threatened by hunger.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf