Hamas has lost contact with hostage guards

When and under what circumstances it was produced remains unknown. It was the first sign of life of the 23-year-old, who was captured by Hamas terrorists on October 7 as one of the visitors to the Nova music festival and abducted to the Gaza Strip. More than 250 people were taken hostage at the time, some have since been released, many more are presumed dead. Now contact with the guards of four of them is said to have been lost.