European Football Championships and many highlights at the Sports Days

One of the highlights of the Sports Days is the Old Town Run on June 6 with start and finish on Neuer Platz. There are various competitions to choose from for all sports enthusiasts. In addition to the classic old town run over five kilometers (two laps) or ten kilometers (four laps), the race program also includes children's runs, the school run, the Bambini run and the new Olympic walk (2.5 km). This somewhat forgotten Olympic discipline will be presented to a large audience at the Altstadtlauf. For beginners and those interested, the KLC will be offering a special "crash course in Olympic walking" in the Leopold-Wagner-Arena on May 18.