Klagenfurt gears up
European Football Championships and many highlights at the Sports Days
The traditional Klagenfurt Sports Days promise many highlights this year. The Old Town Run on June 6 will be just one highlight, the public viewing of the European Football Championships will last a month from June 14. And the United World Games will attract 8000 participants.
At a press conference in the KLC tennis clubhouse on Monday, sports officer Franz Petritz and Mario Polak, head of the sports department and representatives of the participating clubs, announced the details of the sports days. "With our sports department and the cooperation partners, we can offer a varied program at the Klagenfurt Sports Days. I look forward to many participants and spectators at the upcoming sporting events for elite and popular sports," said Sports Councillor Franz Petritz.
The "Wörthersee Ungetüm" ultra trail opens the series of events on May 18. 70 km with 2,300 meters of altitude have to be covered in 14 hours. The start is at 6 a.m. at the Naturfreunde Klagenfurt bouldering hall, Porschestraße 15. The event continues with the Sportunion orienteering run on May 26 from 9 a.m. onwards. Due to the logging work on Zwanzgerberg, the venue had to be moved to Forstsee at short notice: On June 1, the lido will be the venue for the Wörthersee Aquathlon in cooperation with the HSV Triathlon. The swimming and running event starts at 9 am.
One of the highlights of the Sports Days is the Old Town Run on June 6 with start and finish on Neuer Platz. There are various competitions to choose from for all sports enthusiasts. In addition to the classic old town run over five kilometers (two laps) or ten kilometers (four laps), the race program also includes children's runs, the school run, the Bambini run and the new Olympic walk (2.5 km). This somewhat forgotten Olympic discipline will be presented to a large audience at the Altstadtlauf. For beginners and those interested, the KLC will be offering a special "crash course in Olympic walking" in the Leopold-Wagner-Arena on May 18.
Register in good time
"We recommend registering for the Altstadtlauf races in good time. This is because starting places are limited for all races," emphasizes Mario Polak. Every participant receives a starter bag and the Altstadtlauf finisher medal. Other major events will also take place during the Sports Days: From June 14 to July 14, there will be a public viewing of the European Football Championships on Neuer Platz. The final event will be the United World Games from June 20 to 23. At more than 25 sports facilities, 8,000 young people from 30 nations will compete to become champions in ten different sports. With a big opening ceremony on June 21 in the Wörthersee Stadium.
