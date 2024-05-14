What does it look like behind the scenes of the FPÖ?

Individuals disappointed

However, regional party chairman Alexander Petschnig does not want to overstate the matter. All but one person are still party members. Moreover, the matter with Ries happened months ago. The party leader does not see any fault lines. There are only a few people who are obviously disappointed because they had high hopes for the list ranking. It is not true that the Eisenstadt district party does not have a quorum. For Petschnig, the main focus at the moment is on the regional elections. The aim is to break the SPÖ's absolute majority.