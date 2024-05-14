Fuss about letters
What does it look like behind the scenes of the FPÖ?
Unity and a positive spirit of optimism - this is how the FPÖ presented itself at the presentation of the candidates for the regional elections. But what does it look like behind the scenes? At least in part, things don't seem to be running smoothly.
In letters obtained by the "Krone", there is talk of party resignations and resignations from office. The district of Eisenstadt Umgebung is particularly affected. The district party chairman, the managing district party chairman, the deputy district chairman and the district managing director have resigned from their positions in recent months.
Distrust of the district leader
Last fall, the then district leader Christian Ries resigned from his position - and apparently not entirely voluntarily. Some of his party colleagues had expressed their distrust of him and called for an extraordinary district party conference to be convened. They wanted "positive change for the district, greater cooperation among themselves and a more active district organization", the letter had said at the time. Around two dozen Freedom Party members signed the letter. Further withdrawals followed in the last few weeks.
Individuals disappointed
However, regional party chairman Alexander Petschnig does not want to overstate the matter. All but one person are still party members. Moreover, the matter with Ries happened months ago. The party leader does not see any fault lines. There are only a few people who are obviously disappointed because they had high hopes for the list ranking. It is not true that the Eisenstadt district party does not have a quorum. For Petschnig, the main focus at the moment is on the regional elections. The aim is to break the SPÖ's absolute majority.
