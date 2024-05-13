ams-Osram expands in Unterpremstätten

Hundreds of new jobs

According to Kamper, the funding application is already on track and approval from the EU Commission has already been granted. "A lot of work was also necessary on the legislative side," the CEO thanked Minister Martin Kocher. This major investment was only possible with the funding. In addition to the 250 jobs at ams-Osram, the project is expected to generate around 1,500 jobs in the region. It is a clear commitment to Austria and Europe as a business location, as a look at Korea and the USA shows the speed at which funding is being provided there.