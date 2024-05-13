Around 588 million euros
ams-Osram expands in Unterpremstätten
After the Styrian semiconductor manufacturer ams-Osram recently announced cost-cutting measures, there is now good news for the Premstätten site: a new production line is being built at a cost of 588 million euros. The investment is also expected to create up to 250 new jobs.
The last few months have been turbulent for the Styrian chip manufacturer ams-Osram, based in Premstätten near Graz. Because a major customer dropped out, a new plant in Malaysia did not even go into operation and hundreds of jobs were lost.
Investment only possible with EU funding
On Monday, however, the high-tech group gave a strong sign of life and announced a major investment at the Premstätten site at a location summit attended by Minister of Economic Affairs Martin Kocher and Governor Christopher Drexler.
A new production facility in a clean room with a volume of 588 million euros is planned by 2030. The project is supported by funding of around 200 million euros as part of the European Chips Act (ECA), announced CEO Aldo Kamper. In the medium term, this will create up to 250 jobs.
Integrated optoelectronic sensors for applications in medical technology, industry and consumer handhelds as well as in the automotive sector are to be manufactured there. The clean room required for production measures around 1,800 square meters.
Hundreds of new jobs
According to Kamper, the funding application is already on track and approval from the EU Commission has already been granted. "A lot of work was also necessary on the legislative side," the CEO thanked Minister Martin Kocher. This major investment was only possible with the funding. In addition to the 250 jobs at ams-Osram, the project is expected to generate around 1,500 jobs in the region. It is a clear commitment to Austria and Europe as a business location, as a look at Korea and the USA shows the speed at which funding is being provided there.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
