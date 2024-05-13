EU Commission tightens rules for Booking.com

EU against the "gatekeepers"

With the Digital Markets Act, the EU wants to limit the market power of so-called gatekeepers on the internet. The regulations have already applied to Google parent Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Tiktok parent Bytedance, Meta and Microsoft since the beginning of March. The law obliges US technology giant Apple, for example, to allow alternatives to its App Store, while Google is no longer allowed to give preference to its own services in the results of its search engine.