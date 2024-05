Hoeneß call! New details about Bayern and Glasner

Crystal Palace had no interest in letting the successful coach go. Owner Steve Parish reacted humorlessly to the German record champions' request. "Pay 100 million euros if you want him," Bayern are said to have been told. Parish made it clear to Glasner that he was insisting on the fulfillment of his contract, which runs until 2026. Bayern were prepared to pay €18 million for their dream coach. But Palace remained stubborn and the transfer fell through.