How the cyber mafia is cashing in big again

"We have noticed suspicious movements on your account", with these alarming words a self-appointed employee of a payment service provider contacted a 45-year-old woman from the Horn district. The "helper" then installed various apps on the victim's cell phone. After confirming remote access to the woman's cell phone, the stranger carried out two transfers to a German account at lightning speed. "The loss is in the lower four-digit euro range, the investigation is ongoing," said the police.