Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

To hospital by helicopter

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with car

Nachrichten
11.05.2024 11:29

Several accidents involving two-wheelers occurred in Lower Austria on Friday and resulted in injuries. In the district of Baden, a motorcyclist was hit by a car, while a 43-year-old man died after a fall on the Vienna Outer Ring Expressway.

comment0 Kommentare

At around 4.30 p.m., a serious traffic accident occurred in the Unterwaltersdorf area in the district of Baden. A car driver was coming from the town center and wanted to turn into the petrol station. He probably overlooked an oncoming motorcyclist and subsequently hit him.

The biker suffered serious injuries. He was first treated by paramedics from the Ebreichsdorf Samaritans and the rescue helicopter team and then flown to hospital. The driver of the car remained uninjured.

Fall with fatal outcome
A tragic accident occurred on Friday morning on the Vienna Outer Ring Expressway (S1). A motorcyclist was traveling in the direction of Schwechat when he crashed on a right-hand bend in the municipality of Rannersdorf in the district of Bruck an der Leitha for unknown reasons. First responders resuscitated the 43-year-old rider, but all help came too late for him. The motorcyclist died at the scene of the accident, according to the police.

Accident with moped rider
In the evening hours, there was another accident involving a moped driver in the Waldviertel. The 64-year-old from the Zwettl district was riding his two-wheeler on the L8260 from Niedernondorf in the direction of Niederwaltenreith in the Zwettl district. At the beginning of Niederwaltenreith, the front wheel of the moped slipped, causing the rider to fall. The man was transported to the Zwettl regional hospital by the ambulance. The police reported that a breathalyzer test was positive.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Niederösterreich-Krone
Niederösterreich-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf