To hospital by helicopter
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with car
Several accidents involving two-wheelers occurred in Lower Austria on Friday and resulted in injuries. In the district of Baden, a motorcyclist was hit by a car, while a 43-year-old man died after a fall on the Vienna Outer Ring Expressway.
At around 4.30 p.m., a serious traffic accident occurred in the Unterwaltersdorf area in the district of Baden. A car driver was coming from the town center and wanted to turn into the petrol station. He probably overlooked an oncoming motorcyclist and subsequently hit him.
The biker suffered serious injuries. He was first treated by paramedics from the Ebreichsdorf Samaritans and the rescue helicopter team and then flown to hospital. The driver of the car remained uninjured.
Fall with fatal outcome
A tragic accident occurred on Friday morning on the Vienna Outer Ring Expressway (S1). A motorcyclist was traveling in the direction of Schwechat when he crashed on a right-hand bend in the municipality of Rannersdorf in the district of Bruck an der Leitha for unknown reasons. First responders resuscitated the 43-year-old rider, but all help came too late for him. The motorcyclist died at the scene of the accident, according to the police.
Accident with moped rider
In the evening hours, there was another accident involving a moped driver in the Waldviertel. The 64-year-old from the Zwettl district was riding his two-wheeler on the L8260 from Niedernondorf in the direction of Niederwaltenreith in the Zwettl district. At the beginning of Niederwaltenreith, the front wheel of the moped slipped, causing the rider to fall. The man was transported to the Zwettl regional hospital by the ambulance. The police reported that a breathalyzer test was positive.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
