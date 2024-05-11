Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with car

Accident with moped rider

In the evening hours, there was another accident involving a moped driver in the Waldviertel. The 64-year-old from the Zwettl district was riding his two-wheeler on the L8260 from Niedernondorf in the direction of Niederwaltenreith in the Zwettl district. At the beginning of Niederwaltenreith, the front wheel of the moped slipped, causing the rider to fall. The man was transported to the Zwettl regional hospital by the ambulance. The police reported that a breathalyzer test was positive.