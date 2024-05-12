Noriker as pack animals
Old tradition: muscle packs on four hooves
The Army Sports Club and the Noriker Club in Landeck organized a pack animal course for Noriker owners. The participants followed in the footsteps of the Tyrolean cold-blooded breed.
When equipment and supplies have to be transported over rough terrain and conventional vehicles can no longer get any further, the Austrian Armed Forces still use pack animals for this purpose. In the Tyrolean Alps, not only Haflinger horses are used, but also Noriker horses, a robust and versatile Tyrolean cold-blooded breed.
The animals are strong and resilient, and their good-natured nature makes them ideal partners in alpine terrain.
Old tradition revived
The members of the Heeressportverein and the Norikerverein Landeck, who recently jointly organized a pack animal course, are well aware of this. This also breathed new life into the tradition of the Samer, i.e. the transportation of goods across the Alps.
"The pack animal course with the Tyrolean Noriker is an opportunity to revive old traditions," says Vice Lieutenant Benedikt Reinstadler, who is responsible for the course. "It also offers an opportunity to experience the versatility of this impressive breed of horse."
They were then able to demonstrate what the Noriker horses are really capable of at the final conclusion and highlight of the course: Two- and four-legged friends hiked together to the Jagerhütte in Fliess.
Further projects planned
The completed project will not be the last of its kind: Because the forest wardens of the municipality were also enthusiastic, it was considered to also try logging with the horses in the future.
