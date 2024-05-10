Trio of criminals stole 21 mopeds in Klagenfurt

Nine vehicles seized

The thieves also used a victim's ATM card, which they had found in a moped, to buy vouchers and tobacco products worth hundreds of euros. But not all the mopeds disappeared. "Eight of the 21 stolen mopeds were found and recovered in the vicinity of the crime scenes and at the home address of the main perpetrator," confirmed the police. One of the vehicles was also recovered in Hungary as part of an international manhunt.