Caught by police
Trio of criminals stole 21 mopeds in Klagenfurt
Between September and December last year, moped thieves were up to mischief in Klagenfurt. The police have now been able to arrest the three young criminals.
The gang of thieves struck 21 times in the provincial capital, causing damage amounting to several tens of thousands of euros. After extensive investigations, the thieves have now been caught by the police. "The Villacherstraße police station was able to track down an 18-year-old Hungarian national living in the district of Klagenfurt Land," reports the police. "After several interrogations, the accused confessed to the crimes, at least in part."
Mopeds went to Hungary and Poland
The police were also able to establish the identity of his two young accomplices: another 18-year-old from Hungary and a 17-year-old Syrian. "The men made contact with buyers from Hungary and Poland and sold the vehicles stolen in Klagenfurt to these countries," said the police, describing the trio's scam. "This made it possible to obtain several thousand euros in cash, which the perpetrators divided among themselves."
Nine vehicles seized
The thieves also used a victim's ATM card, which they had found in a moped, to buy vouchers and tobacco products worth hundreds of euros. But not all the mopeds disappeared. "Eight of the 21 stolen mopeds were found and recovered in the vicinity of the crime scenes and at the home address of the main perpetrator," confirmed the police. One of the vehicles was also recovered in Hungary as part of an international manhunt.
