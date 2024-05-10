Valid from July 1
Vorarlberg is the 1st federal state to introduce an asylum code
Ahead of the state elections in the fall, the ruling People's Party in Vorarlberg is now taking a controversial step: according to information from "Krone", the state will be the first in Austria to introduce a so-called asylum code from July 1.
Every asylum seeker and person entitled to asylum must sign it: Values course, learning German, obligation to do community service. Non-compliance will first result in a warning and, as a next step, cuts to asylum benefits.
Karl Mahrer, leader of Vienna's ÖVP party, had already spoken out in favor of a code of conduct for asylum seekers in the federal capital last year. "Yes, there should also be this asylum seeker code in Vienna," he said in an interview with krone.tv. After all, refugees must identify with their host country and accept our values.
What other provincial governors say
Similar comments came from the other ÖVP-led provinces. Styrian state leader Christopher Drexler can also imagine a "Codex Styria", as he let the "Krone" know. The governor of Upper Austria, Thomas Stelzer, referred to the obligation to speak German in social welfare that was first introduced in his state.
Vienna's Social Welfare Councillor Peter Hacker (SPÖ), on the other hand, was not very euphoric back in November: "There is currently no code at all. It is unclear what grievances are to be remedied."
A code without a legal basis is more of a guideline without a binding character and a PR stunt.
Wiens Sozialstadtrat Peter Hacker (SPÖ)
"This is probably just a party political tactic in view of upcoming elections at federal and state level," he explained. And Hacker pointed out that this would also require a legal regulation. A code without a legal basis would be more of a guideline without a binding character and a PR stunt.
Johanna Mikl-Leitner (all ÖVP), head of the Lower Austrian government, referred to the measures anchored in the government program with the FPÖ.
