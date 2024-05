Car wrecked: But the driver was incorrigible

After a 40-year-old German driving a borrowed car under the influence of drugs caused a traffic accident in Ranshofen yesterday morning and the car was severely damaged as a result and was ultimately no longer roadworthy, the 40-year-old had to use his own car to remain mobile. However, as this was not yet registered for traffic, the German was observed trying to obtain license plates from a car parked there in a commuter parking lot in the Braunau district.



Reacted "conspicuously"

The German was found by the police immediately afterwards. Despite this and the fact that he did not have a valid driving license, the 40-year-old reacted with incomprehension and behaved conspicuously towards the officers. He was then presented to a doctor, who again found him to be impaired by narcotics and therefore unfit to drive.



Now there are a few extra charges

The competent district administrative authority and the public prosecutor's office are now expecting further charges against the 40-year-old German.