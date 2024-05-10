Taylor Swift: The goddess starts her European tour

Everything once, please

She doesn't hold back with her opinion on political trends and still doesn't offend anyone. Taylor Swift is a mixture of the earthly and the orbital. You feel directly connected to her and her thoughts, but everything rolls off this superhuman figure like Teflon. Swift makes the content and aim of the "Eras" tour clear in an announcement to the audience early in the evening. "I haven't been with you in Europe for a long time, but that's why this tour is one that includes all the others. I can't thank you enough for being here tonight." After Paramore had convinced the audience as a warm-up act and making-of Swift videos beamed from the oversized screen during the stage set-up, the queen took the stage and invited them to the first of the ten (!) chapters of the show, which reflected all eras and phases of her career. Songs such as "Cruel Summer" and "The Man", which is enhanced with an office setting, already shine in "Lover", before she grabs the guitar for the first time in "Lover" and delivers the first highlight of the evening amidst howling screams.